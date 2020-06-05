BTS Supports Black Lives Matter Movement!

Published on Jun 5, 2020

BTS has spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in a new tweet on their official account.Over the past few weeks many celebs and fans have been using their platforms, big and small, to speak out against racial inequalities after the wrongful death of George Floyd.And K Pop fans, in particular, have been using their voices in a big way.. Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1miO...



· Help the family of George Floyd here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

· Fight for Breonna Taylor here: https://justiceforbreonna.org/

· Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/i-run-with...

· Want to help protestors? Donate to one or more community bail funds here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bai...

· Visit Movement for Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause here: https://m4bl.org/

· Want to connect with leaders building grass roots campaigns? Clik here: https://www.untilfreedom.com/

Are you an ally and want to learn more? Here are some anti-racism resources: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1B...





