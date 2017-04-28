Pezo Von Ellrichshausen: No More No Less

Streamed live on Apr 20, 2017

In conjunction with the Graham Foundation’s current exhibition, Spaces without drama or surface is an illusion, but so is depth, Mauricio Pezo and Sofia von Ellrichshausen discuss their work and participation in the show, including No More No Less, a multi-year project in which the architects represent their work within the rooms of a miniature museum.



Through a selection of Pezo von Ellrichshausen’s buildings, paintings, drawings, photographs, and scale models, the lecture explores the fundamental—yet diffuse—distinction between presence and representation.



Pezo von Ellrichshausen is an art and architecture studio founded in 2002 in Concepción, Chile, by Mauricio Pezo and Sofia von Ellrichshausen. They currently teach at the Universidad Catolica in Santiago and at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. They have lectured at the Tate Modern, London; the Victoria & Albert Museum, London; the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; the Alvar Aalto Symposium; and Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design, Cambridge; among other venues. In 2008 they curated the Chilean Pavilion at the Venice Biennale.