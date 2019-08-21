Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
Skip trial
1 month free
Find out why
Close
The longest desert expressway in the world——Beijing to Xinjiang Expressway京新高速公路
Chinese bridge
Loading...
Unsubscribe from Chinese bridge?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
75K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Add translations
145 views
17
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
18
1
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
2
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 21, 2019
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/G7_Beij...
Category
Science & Technology
Show more
Show less
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Shocked by China's super engineering! I don’t know how to look at this pier
- Duration: 10:30.
Machine Eye
2,633,792 views
10:30
Lichuan to Wanzhou expressway opened today利万高速2017年12月26日通车
- Duration: 13:21.
Chinese bridge
2,136,164 views
13:21
The rail transit in mainland China has shocked the world!
- Duration: 14:06.
V科技奇趣
62,826 views
14:06
Manufacturing Process That You've Never Seen Before
- Duration: 10:16.
EDWIN
1,271,847 views
10:16
World's MOST Unusual Buildings
- Duration: 13:34.
Hectic Express
1,424,993 views
13:34
Why is the Chinese railway so developed! After reading it, I understand it
- Duration: 13:17.
Machine Eye
634,127 views
13:17
Why Are 96,000,000 Black Balls on This Reservoir?
- Duration: 12:07.
Veritasium
36,824,501 views
12:07
Top 10 most dangerous airports in the world 2019
- Duration: 10:23.
World Top ONE
14,039,522 views
10:23
Norway’s $47BN Coastal Highway | The B1M
- Duration: 7:30.
The B1M
8,123,495 views
7:30
Solar Panels on Our House - One Year In
- Duration: 22:22.
ElmertheClep
643,081 views
22:22
The Problem With Fast Trains: What Happened to Hovertrains?
- Duration: 10:50.
Mustard
3,456,399 views
10:50
25 Best Places to Visit in the USA - Travel Video
- Duration: 28:39.
touropia
963,382 views
28:39
Continents Rising: The Tallest Skyscrapers Under Construction | The B1M
- Duration: 10:09.
The B1M
1,739,052 views
10:09
15 Craziest Road Junctions in the World
- Duration: 11:19.
MAD LAB
316,156 views
11:19
Advanced Agriculture Machines And Ingenious Harvesting Technology
- Duration: 11:49.
Tech HD
1,012,131 views
11:49
15 Tallest Building in the World 2019 That Have Completed Construction
- Duration: 11:33.
Minds Eye Design
360,743 views
11:33
China is the father of the world bridge, foreign netizens have seen crazy spit
- Duration: 11:30.
Machine Eye
1,242,865 views
11:30
Top 10 Biggest Vehicles Of All Time
- Duration: 10:04.
Interesting Facts
3,451,816 views
10:04
Construction FAILS that Wasted Time & Money
- Duration: 10:51.
Talltanic
1,419,474 views
10:51
25 Best Places to Visit in Europe - Travel Europe
- Duration: 25:55.
touropia
1,771,065 views
25:55
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...