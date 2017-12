Published on Dec 20, 2017

The events that make up the Olympic Games have not always been the way they are today. Here's a look at the events that fell by the wayside.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



The most unusual moments from Olympic history are investigated once again to reveal the stranger side of the five rings: http://bit.do/StMENG









Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com