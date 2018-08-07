Goodbye Infowars, Hello Media Censorship

Published on Aug 7, 2018

A number of prominent social media and video platforms removed all content by InfoWar’s Alex Jones, citing hate speech and inciting violence among other reasons. DC Metro union workers refuse special service to white nationalists (AKA white supremacists) coming into DC to rally. Journalist Matt Taibbi discusses the slippery slope of social media censorship and civil liberties. And somehow, in a small bit of hope, gingko trees in Hiroshima were able to survive through one of the most destructive moments in history. [768]



Watch our show on RT: https://www.rt.com/shows/watching-the...









LIKE Watching the Hawks @ http://fb.me/WatchingTheHawks



FOLLOW WATCHING THE HAWKS ON INSTAGRAM @ https://instagram.com/watchingthehawks/



FOLLOW Tyrel Ventura @ http://twitter.com/TyrelWatching



FOLLOW Tabetha Wallace @ http://twitter.com/TabethaWatching



FOLLOW Sean Stone @ http://twitter.com/WatchingSean