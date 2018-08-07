Goodbye Infowars, Hello Media Censorship

Watching the Hawks RT
26K
2,537 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 7, 2018

A number of prominent social media and video platforms removed all content by InfoWar’s Alex Jones, citing hate speech and inciting violence among other reasons. DC Metro union workers refuse special service to white nationalists (AKA white supremacists) coming into DC to rally. Journalist Matt Taibbi discusses the slippery slope of social media censorship and civil liberties. And somehow, in a small bit of hope, gingko trees in Hiroshima were able to survive through one of the most destructive moments in history. [768]

Watch our show on RT: https://www.rt.com/shows/watching-the...




LIKE Watching the Hawks @ http://fb.me/WatchingTheHawks

FOLLOW WATCHING THE HAWKS ON INSTAGRAM @ https://instagram.com/watchingthehawks/

FOLLOW Tyrel Ventura @ http://twitter.com/TyrelWatching

FOLLOW Tabetha Wallace @ http://twitter.com/TabethaWatching

FOLLOW Sean Stone @ http://twitter.com/WatchingSean

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to