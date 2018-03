Published on Mar 22, 2018

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=26095



We all know that privacy is a thing of the past, right? Pfff. The government spying on everyone? That's yesterday's news. But if you think you've heard it all when it comes to the obtrusive police state panopticon, you've got another thing coming. Here are five privacies you didn't even realize you lost.