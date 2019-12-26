Women's Water Polo Final - HIGHLIGHTS - Rio Replays | Throwback Thursday

Published on Dec 26, 2019

Enjoy the highlights of the Women's Water Polo Final between USA and Italy and the Olympic Summer Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and find out who claimed the gold medal!



Watch the FULL match on the Olympic Channel:

https://oly.ch/FULLWaterPoloFinal-Rio...



What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com