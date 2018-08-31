Mark LaGanga's WTC 9/11 Video (Enhanced Video/Audio & Doubled FPS)

Published on Aug 31, 2018

05:48 - Inside WTC 7 at the main lobby.

09:44 - View on the WTC-7 south face from west after WTC-2 (South Tower) collapsed, but before the collapse of WTC 1 (North Tower).

18:07 - WTC 1 collapses at 10:28am.


Videographer: Mark LaGanga/CBS News
View on WTC from: Northwest, West and Southwest
Camera Locations: West Street, Vesey Street, WTC-7 lobby, Chambers Street


Video source:

NIST FOIA #09-42, Release 25,
DVD Video: 42A0120 - G25D31 ("CBS-Net NIST Dub #3" tape),
TRC: 00mn03s.871ms - 29mn03s475ms

