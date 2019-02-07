Arms race revival? US, Russia test ICBM after missile treaty suspension

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
The US tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday. It was launched from an air force base in southern California. Just hours later, the Russian military then tested its own ICBM too.
Although the launches have been described as routine, they come as fears grow over the potential for a nuclear arms race, following the suspension of a key missile agreement on Saturday. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/9nuk