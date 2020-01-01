China’s Plan to Conquer the Ocean

China Uncensored
Published on Jan 1, 2020

China is expanding its Navy's reach in the Pacific. The goal—challenge the United States for control of the world's oceans.Joining me today is Captain Jim Fanell, the former Director of Intelligence and Information Operations for the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Check out our interview with Jim Fanell on the China Unscripted podcast! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1EDA-...

