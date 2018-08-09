Indian Wrestler Sushil Kumar looks back at London 2012 | Exclusive Interview

Olympic
2.7M
311 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 9, 2018

Indian Wrestler Sushil Kumar prepared a lot for the Olympic Games in London 2012. He came into the 66kg freestyle final, having already won Bronze at the same event in Beijing 2008.

Unable to gain an advantage over the Japanese Yanemitsu, Kumar claimed the silver medal in the end. Let's take a look back at Kumar's experiences and memories of the London 2012 Games.

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to