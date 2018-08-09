Indian Wrestler Sushil Kumar looks back at London 2012 | Exclusive Interview

Published on Aug 9, 2018

Indian Wrestler Sushil Kumar prepared a lot for the Olympic Games in London 2012. He came into the 66kg freestyle final, having already won Bronze at the same event in Beijing 2008.



Unable to gain an advantage over the Japanese Yanemitsu, Kumar claimed the silver medal in the end. Let's take a look back at Kumar's experiences and memories of the London 2012 Games.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com