CrossTalk Bullhorns: Idlib crisis

Published on Mar 2, 2020

Showdown in Syria. As the Damascus government continues its drive to liberate the country, Turkey’s illegal military presence has created a major international crisis. Erdogan is between a rock and a very hard place.



CrossTalking with Glenn Diesen, Dmitry Babich, and Alex Christoforou.





Subscribe to RT! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpwv...



RT LIVE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFAcq...



Check out http://rt.com



Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on VK https://vk.com/rt_international

Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com

Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt

Follow us on Soundcloud https://soundcloud.com/rttv



#RT (Russia Today) is a global #news network broadcasting from Moscow, London, Paris and Washington studios to over 100 countries. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.