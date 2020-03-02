CrossTalk Bullhorns: Idlib crisis

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Mar 2, 2020
Showdown in Syria. As the Damascus government continues its drive to liberate the country, Turkey’s illegal military presence has created a major international crisis. Erdogan is between a rock and a very hard place.
CrossTalking with Glenn Diesen, Dmitry Babich, and Alex Christoforou.
