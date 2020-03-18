Pandemic Highlights How Horrible Capitalism Is

Redacted Tonight
226K
8,235 views

Transcript

Published on Mar 18, 2020

The Coronavirus is spreading across the world rapidly and testing the resilience of governments and societies. The US has found itself unprepared for the pandemic partly because Donald Trump got rid of a pandemic response power when he first came to power but also because of the healthcare system that has been at the center of this election season.
