Pandemic Highlights How Horrible Capitalism Is

Published on Mar 18, 2020

The Coronavirus is spreading across the world rapidly and testing the resilience of governments and societies. The US has found itself unprepared for the pandemic partly because Donald Trump got rid of a pandemic response power when he first came to power but also because of the healthcare system that has been at the center of this election season.

~

Our videos are heavily suppressed by YouTube and Facebook. Please help us avoid censorship by sharing this if you see fit. And join my email list by texting "REDACTED" to 33-777. It's free and quick. You can also join at LeeCamp.com.

~

Come be in our live audience!

- Every Thursday at 8:45pm in Washington, DC

--------- details at leecamp.com/RSVP

--- radical political comedy that you cannot find anywhere

--- cool Redacted Tonight swag that you cannot buy anywhere

--- hang out with us afterwards