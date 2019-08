Published on Aug 9, 2019

Enjoy this look back at the most incredible breaststroke races from throughout the history of the Olympic Games!



Watch the full "Is It Possible?" episode on Swimming: https://oly.ch/Swim



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com