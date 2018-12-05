GOAL OF THE TOURNAMENT - NOMINEE - AMELIA ABBOTT (New Zealand)

FIFATV
7.4M
157 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Dec 5, 2018

A set-piece routine dreamed up on the training ground, executed to perfection at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018.

More match highlights:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

More from Uruguay 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Catch-up on the action from Uruguay across the FIFA Platforms:
👉http://www.youtube.com/fifa
👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswor...
👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC
👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
👉 fifa.com/u17womensworldcup/

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to