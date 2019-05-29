COMING SOON - Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup 2019 - Women's Final Match LIVE !

81st Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup
There are six high-quality teams in the women’s competition, such as VfL Wolfsburg, who are currently in the 2nd division of the Women’s Bundesliga following two promotions in recent years. Vancouver Whitecaps will arrive in Zurich with some of their academy youngsters who are now trained by 181-cap Canada legend Rhian Wilkinson. FC Internazionale Women from Milan will participate for the second time. Switzerland will be represented by BSC Young Boys, who won the women’s tournament last year, as well as by FC Zurich and the hosts, FC Blue Stars.
Women
Vancouver Whitecaps (Canada)
Four years ago, the Whitecaps launched an ambitious development programme for young women, and it is now headed up by 181-cap Canadian legend Rhian Wilkinson. They are all set to make their debut at the Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup, and fans can look forward to their brand of exciting football.
VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
The youngsters of VfL Wolfsburg have certainly enjoyed the past few years. In 2011, the club was still playing in the fourth tier of German women’s football, but having won promotion twice since then, they are now sitting proudly near the top of the second division. The young Germans will certainly have their eyes on the prize in Zurich.
FC Internazionale Women (Italy)
The Milanese giants are making their second appearance at the Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup, and will surely be one of the favourites for the title. Inter legend Javier Zanetti says: “Our young team has developed well in recent months. I can’t wait to see how they do at this fantastic youth tournament in Switzerland.”
BSC Young Boys (Switzerland)
The young women of ambitious Swiss club BSC Young Boys will be aiming to defend the title they won last year. If the recent form of this U-19 side from the Swiss capital is anything to go by, they will have every chance of doing so as they have dominated the past three seasons.
FC Zurich (Switzerland)
FC Zurich are regarded as the leading light in Swiss women’s football, and their recent success in the women’s top flight backs that reputation up – six league titles in the past seven years. Many impressive youngsters have also made the leap to the FCZ first team, and this year’s U-19 crop will also be gunning for glory at the Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup.
FC Blue Stars Zurich (Switzerland)
FC Blue Stars’ top youth team finished the first half of their campaign with three resounding victories, which ultimately saw them finish just one point behind FC Stäfa, who went into the winter break in top spot. The hosts will be raring to go for their second appearance on home soil.