China's Beggar Gangs are in YOUR Country!

Loading...
Working...
One of China's exports is organised crime, this time in the form of Beggar Gangs and they're already amongst you....Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...Discount code: STAYAWESOMEFor Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/advchinaChina's False sense of Securityhttps://youtu.be/tcUQ05VvwDwFor a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm ESThttps://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJEUSA helps China sensor!https://youtu.be/bWjylHYuYRUFor a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China’s original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/serpentzaWhere China beats the USA:https://youtu.be/uJFtpnDmYdUSupport Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentzaJoin me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchinaTwitter: @serpentzaInstagram: serpent_za
Loading playlists...