2 DAYS TO GO! Triumphing on the pitch and the bench

Published on Jun 12, 2018

Only Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer have managed to win the FIFA World Cup as both player and coach, being part of five triumphs for Brazil and Germany between them.



