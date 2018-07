Published on Jul 18, 2018

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN



FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN



As the UN's HIV/AIDS agency UNAIDS publishes its annual report, FRANCE 24 sat down with its Executive Director, Michel Sidibé. Sidibé discussed the progress made in fighting the HIV/AIDS epidemic but also the challenges that remain, particularly in terms of prevention. He also reacted to the sexual harassment allegations hanging over his former deputy at UNAIDS, Luiz Loures.

►► On France24.com: PrEP pill to prevent HIV remains little known in France

http://www.france24.com/en/taxonomy/e...



Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com



Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN



Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.Eng...



Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/France24_en