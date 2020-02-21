The China they DON'T want you to SEE!

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Get ready for some hard truths, this is the real China...DOCUMENTARY LINKS:Conquering Southern China:https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...Conquering Northern China:https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...For a deeper dive into China's Propaganda influence and soft power, watch our liveshow ADVPodcasts(or listen on iTunes/Spotify etc): https://www.youtube.com/advpodcastsFor Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/advchinaChina's economy set to be overtaken by Vietnam?https://youtu.be/sLJSYmJBhusFor a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm ESThttps://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJEChina Doesn't have this under controlhttps://youtu.be/TOHIhshyWE4For a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China's original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/serpentzaChinese Doctor on how to stay safe!:https://youtu.be/i4vCHM2c4X0Support Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentzaJoin me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchinaTwitter: @serpentzaInstagram: serpent_za south korea winston sterzel cmilk
Loading playlists...