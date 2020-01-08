FIFA Medical Network: Dr Amy Arundale

Published on Jan 8, 2020

Dr Amy Arundale attended Duke University for her Doctorate in Physical Therapy. She is currently working as a Physical Therapist for the Brooklyn Nets. She completed a PhD in Biomechanics at the University of Delaware under the advisement of Dr. Lynn Snyder-Mackler. Amy is passionate about football and has a particular interest in injury prevention and the treatment of high level adolescent athletes.



In this talk Amy will talk about knee injuries in women’s football. Is the injury risk different in men’s and women’s football? Are there any groups of women that are particularly at risk of tearing their ACL and what can we do to minimise the risk of injury?