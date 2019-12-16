St. Andrew HD

Published on Dec 16, 2019

St. Andrew, also known as Andrew the Apostle, was a Christian Apostle and the older brother to St. Peter.



He was born in the village of Bethsaida on the Sea of Galilee during the early first century. Much like his younger brother, Simon Peter, Andrew was also a fisherman.



In the Gospel of Matthew, it is said Jesus was walking along the shore of the Sea of Galilee and saw Andrew and Simon Peter fishing. He asked the two to become disciples and “fishers of men.”



However, the Gospel of John says Andrew was a disciple of John the Baptist. John the Baptist once stated, “Behold, the Lamb of God!” It is then that Andrew and another made the decision to follow Jesus.



Little else is said about Andrew in the Gospels, but it is believed Andrew was one of the closer disciples to Jesus. It was he who told Jesus about the boys with the loaves and fishes. When Philip wanted to speak to Jesus about Greeks seeking him, he spoke to Andrew first. Andrew was also present at the last supper.



Andrew went on to preach the Good News around the shores of the Black Sea and throughout what is now Greece and Turkey. He was martyred by crucifixion in Patras. He was bound, rather than nailed, to a cross form known as “crux decussata,” which is an X-shaped cross or a “saltire.” Today this is commonly referred to as “St. Andrew’s Cross.



Many of Andrew’s relics and the cross on which he was martyred are now kept in the Church of St. Andrew in Patras.



His saltire cross is featured on the flag of Scotland and is represented in much of his iconography.



St. Andrew is the patron saint of fishmongers and singers. He is also the patron saint to several countries and cities including: Scotland, and Russia. His feast day is celebrated on November 30.



To learn more about St. Andrew, visit Catholic.org. And if he inspires you or someone you know, shop for his items by clicking on the CatholicShopping.com link below, for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience! And don't forget to subscribe to our channel and tell us how much you love our videos in the comments.



To learn more about St. Andrew: http://www.catholic.org/saints/saint....





Support Catholic Online by Subscribing to our Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/catholiconl...



More on Saints: http://www.catholic.org/saints/



Catholic Online Shopping: http://catholiconline.shopping/



[http://bit.ly/2gCG7zB] St. Andrew Collection

[http://bit.ly/2ggggN6] St. Andrew Sterling Silver Pendant

[http://bit.ly/2g2xTNC] St. Andrew 14 Kt Gold-Filled Pendant

[http://bit.ly/2gFzgBB] St. Andrew 14 Kt Gold Medal

[http://bit.ly/2gCMUZK] St. Andrew Pewter Statue on Base

[http://bit.ly/2fyU0PB] St. Andrew Prayer Card



Light a Prayer Candle [http://bit.ly/1V6jjVj]



You Can Make a Difference Today - Donate Now [https://ycvf.org]