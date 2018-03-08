Mikaela Shiffrin's Alpine Skiing Highlights | PyeongChang 2018

Published on Mar 8, 2018

In her young career, the American superstar Mikaela Shiffrin became an Olympic Champion for the second time in at the Olympic Winter Games 2018. After already winning the Alpine Skiing Giant Slalom in Sochi 2014, she could repeat her success in PyeongChang and claimed her 2nd Olympic gold medal.



Watch all Alpine Skiing highlights from the Winter Games: http://bit.ly/2Fkz3k7



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com