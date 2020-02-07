Tana Mongeau "Fights" & Kisses Jake Paul's New GF!

Published on Feb 7, 2020

Jake Paul has found love for the first time since his split from ex-wife Tana Mongeau and according to reports, it’s for real this time.



What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News we all were along for the crazy ride of 2019 that was Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau’s relationship. They went from dating, to engaged, to married in a matter of months, but it all came to an end just about a month ago.



They shared the news of their breakup on January 3rd.



They each posted to Instagram sharing the news that they were taking a break.



Both Tana and Jake shared pics and wrote long emotional captions, but it seemed like the split was for the best for both of them.



But if you were a true Jana fan, this news wasn’t exactly shocking.



Mostly because of the video Tana put out a few days before titled, “the truth about everything.”



She admitted some heartbreaking things about her relationship with Jake.



Tana also admitted that their marriage wasn’t what it looked like on social media, she wasn’t truly happy.



So it wasn’t shocking that these two split up, but it seems like it was for the best for both of them.



But what is more surprising to us, is that Jake has already moved on and seems to be serious with a new woman.



According to Page Six he’s dating another social media star by the name of, Julia Rose.



Jake also confirmed the news by posting a kissing pic of the two of them on Thursday night. So it looks like they are officially official.



And just in case you haven’t heard of Julia, she’s a 26 year old model who is a former reality star and has almost 4 million IG followers. She’s also known for posting some VERY scandalous pics.



We won’t be showing any of them here for obvious reasons, but you can go to her Instagram on your own time if you wanna see what we’re talking about.



Julia was previously dating her ‘Are You The One’ co-star Stephen McHugh, who she still works with on a digital magazine.



According to reports the two of them likely separated without saying much about it. Anyway, Jake and Julia have clearly both moved on from their past relationships to each other.



They were spotted together in Miami for his boxing match against British YouTuber AnEsonGib on January 30, where Jake in a first-round knockout win.



According to a source, Julia supported her new boyfriend all week before the competition and the new couple even hung out and partied with Jake’s ex Tana.



And at the afterparty Julia and Tana even staged a fight, which ended with a kiss, to prank Jake Paul.



Julia later posted a friendly pic of her and Tana on IG writing quote, “so this happened @tanamongeau”



And as for Jake and Tana?



Well, according to the source, Jake and Tana are quote “in a great place as friends and she is supportive of Jake’s new relationship.”



Tana told Page Six that she’s adjusting to her “break” with Jake and won’t be dating anyone new for now.



She said quote, “I’m just really focusing on loving myself, doing good things for myself. Trying to really focus on my mental health and physical health and help my followers do the same and see where life takes me.”



And Tana continued on and said quote, “I don’t want to really force anything or rush anything or be with anyone right now.”



But Tana apparently is keeping the door open and is open to a possible future reconciliation with Jake.



She said quote, “If you love someone so much sometimes you have to let them go. I feel like if we’re both meant to be, we’ll come back together. And if not, I’ll always have a love for him and an experience shared with him that I have for no one else and I will be a supportive friend.”



And while Tana has been supportive of Jake, fans have plenty to say about his new relationship on Twitter.



One person wrote quote, “Julia Rose is with Jake Paul now??? 2020 is off to a horrible start already man, damn.”



Another said quote, “Julia Rose and Jake Paul are PERFECT for each other ...the two biggest airheads online.”



But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.



Do you ship Jake and his new boo Julia? Do you think these two could actually last? And do you think Tana is actually as ok with all of this as she says she is?



Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. and have a great day.





