Impeachment Bombshells Explode In Democrats Face

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Become a Premium Member: http://bit.ly/JDPremium & https://www.patreon.com/jimmydore
Schedule of Live Shows: http://bit.ly/2gRqoyL
Check out our Merch Store: http://bit.ly/tjdsmerch or http://bit.ly/shopTJDS
Full audio version of The Jimmy Dore Show on iTunes: http://bit.ly/tjdshow
Join our community by liking, commenting and sharing to help us reach a wider audience. Keep it positive!
Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore
Malcolm Fleschner on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CultureShlock
Mark Thompson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarkTLive
Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib
Graham Elwood on Twitter: https://twitter.com/grahamelwood
Edited by Arno Bolbolian: https://twitter.com/Arneasy
Edited by Koki Miyazaki
About The Jimmy Dore Show:
#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. With over 5 million downloads on iTunes, the show is also broadcast on KPFK stations throughout the country.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...