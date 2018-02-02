ISRAEL'S SECRET WEAPON - THE TALPIOT PROGRAM

Published on Feb 2, 2018

Netanyahu can get away with murder because Israel controls the worlds high technology sector - over and above even the US.



That "American" you see "controlling" something? He or she is an American Jew or Zionist, dual national Israeli American citizen.



Israel rules. Until we target specifically this control of the high technology sector and specifically The Talpiot Program, we will all continue to wonder how Israel gets away with all it does.



It is a racist state of the most odious kind. But who will stand up to them?



From medical nano technology to cyber security to private hacking companies to military technology to police databases, banking, finance and medical - Israel runs them all.



This is Israel's false flag nuke.



If you value some original analysis, not parrotted state approved "alt-media" narratives, please consider an investment so I can keep doing it. Where I live, there are no government benefits.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

PayPal - meeting@boc.rocks

BIT COIN - 1GGqPixJNs3iBih5tX1yNg1Tsvm3h7gUVX

BIT COIN CASH - 1GGqPixJNs3iBih5tX1yNg1Tsvm3h7gUVX

ETHERIUM - 0xe2827d09f88783E0e18f1fac73a8607D51B3E7cd

LITE COIN - LWBzpMep6Hk9QusYY8kkVjFcQNXJPUaiCi



Brendon L. O'Connell

St George Bank

Perth Central Business District

Acc: 055164731

BSB: 116879

International Transfer Code: SGBLAU25



Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/boc_oz

Twitter - boc_oz

FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/brendon.ocon...

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

INTERESTING VIDEO'S -



RUSSIA ISRAEL STEAL US TECH - TEL AVIV BOOMS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g6jF2...



ISRAEL'S NUCLEAR WEAPON - THE TALPIOT PROGRAM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYE9U...



HOW TO MAKE A FAKE NEWS BROADCAST

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPTD5...



ALEX JONES ADMITS ISRAEL STEALS U.S TECHNOLOGY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4T-R...



ALEX JONES ADMITS TRUMP PRODUCT OF INTELLIGENCE AGENCY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Hmg9...



AFGHANI PASHTUN WOMAN EXPOSES ISRAELI INTELLIGENCE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kT5HF...



DONALD TRUMP IS A COMPROMISED PEDOPHILE - WORKING FOR ISRAELI INTELLIGENCE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKe32...



CALLING HOMELAND SECURITY TO REPORT ZIONIST TERRORISTS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r78By...

------------------------------------------------------------------------

INTERESTING BLOG POSTS -



WHY ARE COUNTRIES SO TERRIFIED OF ISRAEL?

https://isolatebutpreserve.blogspot.m...



ISRAEL: THE GREATEST SPY MACHINE OF ALL TIME -

https://isolatebutpreserve.blogspot.c...



WHY IS THE MEDIA IGNORING MY STORY?

https://isolatebutpreserve.blogspot.m...

------------------------------------------------------------------------

INTERVIEWS -



TALKING WITH NICK SPERO - The Alt Media Narrative - Who's Running It?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-beaL...



INTERVIEW DR KEVIN BARRETT - http://noliesradio.org/archives/129509



INTERVIEW MAX IGAN - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkyXF...



INTERVIEW EARTH CHANGES RADIO - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5YvuZ...



HEREWARD FENTON INTERVIEW - http://www.truthnews.com.au/web/radio...

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Download my legal paper work and read it. Understand the significance of the case -



https://isolatebutpreserve.blogspot.c...