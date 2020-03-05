#DemiLovato #EllenDeGeneres #TheEllenShow

Demi Lovato Was DENIED Help For Eating Disorder & Addiction!

Published on Mar 5, 2020

It's been a year and a half since Demi Lovato was hospitalized for a near fatal overdose and she just spoke in detail for the first time about the reason for her dramatic relapse on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. It’s actually really disturbing!

While Demi Lovato has spoken to us through her music, she’s still hadn’t sat down and really opened up about what exactly led to her drug overdose in July 2018, until now.

She stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about everything from her new song “I Love Me,” her struggle with bulimia, and her OD that landed her in the hospital.


