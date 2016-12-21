Moscow - FWC 2018 Host City Poster Animation

Published on Dec 21, 2016

Moscow is one of the world’s great capitals, rich in iconic, historic architecture, yet focused on a future that is bright and youthful. Beneath the walls of the ancient Kremlin beats a city that is second-to-none in terms of energy, style and fun. These elements are reflected in the colourful swirls on the poster. The football pitch and the giant ball demonstrate Moscow’s passion for the world’s greatest game. Just as Moscow is the heart and soul of a Russia, it is also is the centrepiece of the 2018 FIFA World Cup RussiaTM.