Tianjishan Footbridge天脊山索桥

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 5, 2019
120m span,230m high,Tianjishan Footbridge is the highest footbridge in the world(not including glass bridge): http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in... List of world's highest footbridges: http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in... located in: N36.165382 E113.647991 Pingshun county,Shanxi province,China. Built in 2011, just in front of a spectacular waterfall. 天脊山索桥跨度120米，桥面高230米，是世界最高的人行吊桥（不包括玻璃桥）。位于一个壮观的大瀑布前方，山西省平顺县天脊山风景区内。桥面南北向，瀑布面向东。