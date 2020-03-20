Cardi B Wants MONEY For 'Coronavirus' Remix To Make Charitable Donation!

Published on Mar 20, 2020

While the world self isolates and quarantines to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Cardi B is out here trying to get paid for a Coronavirus remix she’s featured on. And while this may seem like a cheap money grab… she is doing good with the money she will make!



What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and don’t worry Clevver isn’t going anywhere! We are still going to be delivering you all the celebrity news that you need to know, we are just going to be working from home and social distancing to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19.



And while we’re talkin about coronavirus, in case you missed it, last week as news about event cancellations and the seriousness of COVID-19 came out, Cardi spoke out on social media multiple times.



