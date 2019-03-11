Ona Carbonell & Andrea Fuentes get silver in Artistic Swimming with Tango | Music Monday

Published on Mar 11, 2019

Ona Carbonell and Andrea Fuentes claimed the silver medal in Artistic Swimming at the Olympic Summer Games 2012 in London. With a MashUp of "La Cumparsita" and "Chin Chin", the two Spanish swimmers brought tango classic to the water which persuaded the crowd as well as the judges.



Are you missing your favorite performance from an Artistic Swimming performance? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!



