SHOCKING YouTuber Breakups!

Published on Feb 2, 2020

It's not weird for you to know everything about your favorite YouTuber like who they live with, what their bedroom looks like, what their Starbucks order is, and of course, who they're dating.



And whether their relationships are for "clout" or for love, we’ve become seriously invested in these romances.



It’s different than just shipping two celebrities. YouTubers share it all with us.



They share cute photos and videos of all the fun things they do as a couple like extravagant trips, surprises, and even weddings. So we feel like we’ve been along for the ride and a part of all the fun since the very beginning of the relationship!



But when two YouTubers date and then split up, we also are along for the roller coaster of emotions that comes with the heartbreak.



I honestly feel like it’s almost just as devastating for us as it is for them.



Ok maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration but hey, we’re just in our feelings ok!



And I’m sorry to do this to you… but with so many significant splits over the past few months we decided to round up some of the most heartbreaking YouTuber breakups of all time right here on Listed.





