Published on Jan 9, 2020

STORY: Lu Kang talks about BRI cooperation between China and Kiribati



INTRO

Lu Kang with Chinese Foreign Ministry talked about China's cooperation with Kiribati under the Belt and Road Initiative on Jan. 6th. It came as Kiribati's President Taneti Mamau is paying a state visit to China.



PKG



AFP Correspondent

"You just mentioned Belt and Road cooperation. Can you share details on what's the specific projects of the two sides agreed on?"



LU KANG, Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"Belt and Road initiative is not only China's initiative. Actually, that has already become a joint venture between China and all the interested parties. So you know that within the Belt and Road Initiative, all projects will be carried out based on sufficient consultation, prior consultation, and mutual benefits.



Specifically on Kiribati, you know that Taneti Mamau said that actually this idea, the Belt and Road Initiative has something that goes in parallel with the 20-year program, simulated by the Kiribati government. On the part of China, definitely we have some advantage, some good experience in helping or in cooperating with many other countries in building the infrastructure. And it's also our wish that we could help all the other developing countries through this project."