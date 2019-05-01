Jill Ellis : "Every business should have something like this"

Published on May 1, 2019

Part of FIFA’s commitment to increase the opportunities that exist within football for female coaches, the inaugural FIFA Coach Mentorship Programme began on 29 October 2018.



One of the pairings, is Monica Vergara: Mexico Women’s U-17 National Team Head Coach & Mexico Women’s U-20 National Team Assistant Coach, with Jill Ellis, current reigning FIFA Women's World Cup champion coach of the USA.



Coach mentors arrange to meet their mentee three times over the space of 12 months. The mentor shares their knowledge and experience, to support the mentee develop their own skills, on their coaching journey.