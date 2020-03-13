Boxers who were Olympic and World Champions! | Top Moments

Enjoy this look back at 10 of the amazing Boxers who became Olympic Champions as amateurs and World Champions as Professionals. Who is your favorite Boxer from the list?
- Oscar de la Hoya (USA) - lightweight - 🥇Barcelona 1992
- Yuriokis Gamboa - featherweight - 🥇Athens 2004
- Wladimir Klitschko (UKR) - super-heavyweight - 🥇Atlanta 1996
- George Foreman (USA) - heavyweight - 🥇Mexico 1968
- Anthony Joshua (GBR) - super-heavyweight - 🥇London 2012
- Sugar Ray Leonard (USA) - light welterweight - 🥇Montreal 1976
- Lennox Lewis (CAN) - super-heavyweight - 🥇Seoul 1988
- Zou Shiming (CHN) - light flyweight - 🥇🥇🥇Athens 2004/Beijing 2008/London 2012
- Muhammad Ali (USA) - light heavyweight - 🥇Rome 1960
- Vasyl Lomachenko (UKR) - featherweight & lightweight - 🥇🥇Beijing 2008/London 2012
