Hefei Water Bridge——The Longest Water Bridge in The World引江济淮合肥渡槽桥

Chinese bridge
80.3K
10 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 17, 2019

Hefei Water Bridge,110m span,32m width(2*16m),5.05m depth,will become the longest water bridge in the world exceed Magdeburg Water Bridge:
https://www.sohu.com/a/130138587_317644
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Magdebu...
located in Hefei city,Anhui province.
引江济淮合肥渡槽桥，跨水面长度246米，主跨110米，宽32米（每侧16米），深5.05米，最大承重四万二千吨（水重39753吨，加船超过四万吨），位于
将超过德国马格德堡水桥成为世界最大的可通航渡槽桥。马格德堡水桥跨水面全长228米，主跨106米，宽34米，深4.25米，承重三万五千吨。

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to