Hefei Water Bridge——The Longest Water Bridge in The World引江济淮合肥渡槽桥

Published on Nov 17, 2019
Hefei Water Bridge,110m span,32m width(2*16m),5.05m depth,will become the longest water bridge in the world exceed Magdeburg Water Bridge: https://www.sohu.com/a/130138587_317644 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Magdebu... located in Hefei city,Anhui province. 引江济淮合肥渡槽桥，跨水面长度246米，主跨110米，宽32米（每侧16米），深5.05米，最大承重四万二千吨（水重39753吨，加船超过四万吨），位于 将超过德国马格德堡水桥成为世界最大的可通航渡槽桥。马格德堡水桥跨水面全长228米，主跨106米，宽34米，深4.25米，承重三万五千吨。