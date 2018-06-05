Simonyan talks Akinfeev

Published on Jun 5, 2018

PRESS CC FOR SUBTITLES



Former Russian national team striker Nikita Simonyan, who represented his country at the 1958 FIFA World Cup, gives his assessment of current Russian Captain Igor Akinfeev.



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcT...



Other FIFA Social Media Channels:

www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

www.twitter.com/fifacom