Kourtney Kardashian Wishes For Babies After Reuniting With Younes Bendjima!

Celebrities are used to having to fight off or ignore the occasional pregnancy rumors that pop up from time to time, but Kourtney Kardashian’s recent response to her latest pregnancy speculation might surprise you.



What’s up? It’s Drew Dorsey here with Clevver News and Kourtney Kardashian just responded to a fan who was wondering if she's pregnant amid all the Younes Bendjima reconciliation rumors.



Here’s what went down.



Basically, Kourtney was just minding her own business and living her best life posting this mirror selfie on her Instagram.



She captioned the photo by saying what any confident woman would, “tryna fix your inner issues with a bad bitch”



So yeah, clearly she was feeling herself, as she should, cause she looks incredible for 40 and having three kids.



But of course, celebs can hardly breathe or eat a meal these days without someone coming through and calling them pregnant.



Kourtney is the latest victim of this.



One of her followers randomly slid into her comment section and said quote, "Are you pregnant?"



And surprisingly enough, Kourtney didn’t ignore this somewhat shady comment. Instead, Kourt took a moment to not only respond and shut down speculation, but make it clear that she does want more kids.



She said quote, “no I wish” with a pregnant emoji.



She also followed up again and said quote, “It’s the angle”



But obviously she doesn’t have to defend herself against a random person on the internet.



Fans obviously came to Kourtney’s defense slamming the commenter saying things like, “That’s a rude question.”



And “If she looks pregnant here then god help the rest of us”



And “It's 2020, can we stop asking women if they're pregnant? THEY WILL ANNOUNCE IT IF THEY ARE. Meanwhile, let us breathe normally and have our dessert.”



So clearly no one else really saw any signs of pregnancy from Kourt, I know I didn’t. To be honest I thought she was looking particularly snatched in that photo so I don’t know what that commenter was talking about.



But Kourtney's “I wish” comment comes amid her recent reconciliation with her ex, Younes Bendjima following their breakup in August 2018.



And a source spilled the tea to People Mag about what’s going on between these two.



They said quote, “In the past, Kourtney was very happy dating Younes and she feels the same now. They took a long break because Kourtney felt that she couldn’t trust him. He is trying to convince her that she can though....”



The source went on to talk about why Younes was a good match for Kourt in the first place.



They said that quote, “Not only was Younes a great boyfriend, he was also great with Kourtney’s kids. They really like him. It’s never easy being a single mom and dating. And Kourtney knows this. It seems she is giving Younes another chance. And she seems very happy about it.”



And speaking of kids, Kourtney recently took a step back on Keeping Up with the Kardashians to focus on her family.



We all know that in recent years, Kourtney has been very vocal about how important her role as a mother is.



But now, the tension between her personal life and her fame was a point of major contention between her and her sisters in the latest season of Keeping Up.



She opened up to Entertainment Tonight about why she decided to take a step back from the show.



Kourtney also said that quote, “I, of course, am grateful for all the years of filming our show. But, you know, I've spent so many years on camera and I'm just in a different headspace. It just was a lot of pressure on an everyday life and I've just outgrown that. I think the private moments are so special and I just need more of them.”



And like Kourtney said in the ET interview, she won’t completely step out of the KUWTK world, but she is just going to be prioritizing her happiness and well-being in the coming seasons.



She said quote, "My well-being is more important than the show. I'm not giving in and I'm not going to change my boundaries. That's not gonna happen.”



