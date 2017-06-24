Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Go ad-free for 3 months
Loading...
Sign up for YouTube Red by July 4th for uninterrupted music and videos all summer.
Working...
No thanks
Try it free
Find out why
Close
Bauernmarkt Duisburg Mitte
VideoDu.de
Loading...
Unsubscribe from VideoDu.de?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
2.2K
2.2K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Add translations
37 views
1
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
2
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 24, 2017
Category
News & Politics
License
Standard YouTube License
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
HDmobile Duisburg BMW X6xdrive 35d Kamera Sportpaket Softclose AHK PDC
- Duration: 1:35.
HDmobile.de
4 views
New
1:35
Extra Schicht 2017 Feuerwerk Landschaftspark Duisburg
- Duration: 8:13.
VideoDu.de
274 views
New
8:13
doum gunu mazie duizburg 3 cast 2017
- Duration: 47:10.
videomistik mistik tv
2,432 views
New
47:10
DE ORANJE - CLAN presenteert: Koningsdag 2017
- Duration: 59:05.
VideoDu.de
138 views
59:05
Naomi mit Band -hafenperlen - Innenhafen Duisburg Extraschicht
- Duration: 5:57.
uwe Feld
137 views
New
5:57
Extra Schicht 2017 Innenhafen Duisburg
- Duration: 10:00.
VideoDu.de
150 views
New
10:00
Teil 6 Duisburg Stahlwerke SW 1920 bis 1930
- Duration: 13:33.
VideoDu.de
330 views
13:33
SW Film Duisburg bis Emmerich aus dem Jahre 1920 bis 1930
- Duration: 13:41.
VideoDu.de
272 views
13:41
Teil 5 Duisburgin SW ca 1920 bis 1930
- Duration: 6:46.
VideoDu.de
203 views
6:46
Extrschicht 2017
- Duration: 10:23.
guba duisburg
26 views
New
10:23
SW Film 1920 bis 1930 Teil 3 von Xanten bis Moers
- Duration: 13:01.
VideoDu.de
1,447 views
13:01
Vuurwerk extraschicht Duisburg 24-6-2017
- Duration: 9:02.
ThePyromovies
151 views
New
9:02
VideoDu.de Jahresrückblick 2016 Teil 1
- Duration: 22:09.
VideoDu.de
88 views
22:09
VideoDu.de Jahresrückblick 2016 Teil 2
- Duration: 21:03.
VideoDu.de
143 views
21:03
Duisburg Weihnachtsmarkt Sicherheit
- Duration: 2:55.
VideoDu.de
647 views
2:55
Aufstiegsfeier MSV 2017 Rathaus Duisburg
- Duration: 1:53.
VideoDu.de
962 views
1:53
JA ZU DUISBURG - KEIN DOC
- Duration: 3:25.
VideoDu.de
69 views
3:25
MSV Aufstiegsfeier 2017
- Duration: 2:00.
VideoDu.de
52 views
2:00
Teil 4 S/W Film von Friemersheim bis Ruhrort 1920 -- 1930
- Duration: 11:19.
VideoDu.de
304 views
11:19
Sportpark Duisburg Feature 2017
- Duration: 4:27.
VideoDu.de
109 views
4:27
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Content location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...