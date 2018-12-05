GOAL OF THE TOURNAMENT - NOMINEE - SUNSHINE FONTES (USA)

FIFATV
7.4M
952 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Dec 5, 2018

Seeing the Cameroon 'keeper off her line, Sunshine Fontes clipped a lovely 'sand wedge' chip in this FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup group game.

More match highlights:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

More from Uruguay 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Catch-up on the action from Uruguay across the FIFA Platforms:

👉http://www.youtube.com/fifa
👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswor...
👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC
👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
👉 fifa.com/u17womensworldcup/

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to