GOAL OF THE TOURNAMENT - NOMINEE - SUNSHINE FONTES (USA)

Loading...
Working...
Seeing the Cameroon 'keeper off her line, Sunshine Fontes clipped a lovely 'sand wedge' chip in this FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup group game.More match highlights:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...More from Uruguay 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...Catch-up on the action from Uruguay across the FIFA Platforms:👉http://www.youtube.com/fifa👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswor...👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup👉 fifa.com/u17womensworldcup/
Loading playlists...