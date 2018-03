Published on Mar 9, 2018

Day 15 of the Winter Olympics 2018 at PyeongChang was all about doubles, team events and doubling medal counts! The final two for Men's Curling has been decided, and medals were rewarded in the first-ever Olympic Mass Start Speed Skating events.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com