Dove Cameron & Zayn Malik Celebrate Being Capricorns!

Published on Dec 24, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



We’re rounding the corner from sleigh bells and Christmas cheer, to a new kind of celebration: It’s Capricorn season, y’all! Caps are ambitious, sensitive, disciplined annnnd a bit stubborn… don’t shoot the messenger, this is just what the astrological gods relayed. But the gods also delivered a slew of some of our favorite Capricorns, so let’s give our fellow astrological angels a shoutout.



What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. back here on Clevver News, and the year of the sea-goat is upon us. For those of you who aren’t Capricorns, don’t worry, I also had to Google what that was.



But if you were born between the dates of December 22nd and January 20th, you probably know what’s up.



But we’re here today to talk about some of our fave celebs who also share the first sign of the year.



Kicking things off with Dove Cameron. The Disney beauty was born on January 15th and perfectly embodies a Capricorn.



Her pure ambition with her coming-of-age music career, theater background and acting quips make Dove an unstoppable force of nature.



She also let her sensitive side show around the time of the tragic passing of her co-star Cameron Boyce.



In an open letter she posted to Instagram, she had her fans in tears with her powerful words and heartfelt tribute.



Jake Paul is the next Capricorn, born on January 17th. Although they may not be the first words that come to mind when you think of Jake, ambition and persistence are key.



Caps may not be the cleverest, or the most talented in the room, but boy, do they never give up and hard work always beats talent when talent doesn't work as hard.



Annnd I gotta hand it to Jake for being relentless, as seen by his videos and constant new money-making ventures.



But make way for the queen of sass: Blue Ivy Carter. Queen Bey’s pride and joy was born on January 7th, and is climbing the ranks up to fill her mother’s shoes.



She’s already been featured in multiple songs with Bey, more recently including “Brown Skin Girl” featured on The Lion King soundtrack.



This girl is 7 and has more ambition than I’ll ever have...



Kate Middleton is another proud Capricorn.



The Duchess was born on January 9th, and is a textbook Cap through and through.



People born under the sign of the goat are ruled by the discipline, and are poised, hard-working and as responsible as you can get.



Kate’s borderline-perfect public persona, mixed with her charity work and fresh-pressed coat game, Kate is living, breathing Cap country.



Annnnd not one, but TWO former members of One Direction share the same sign, which has to mean something good, right? Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson were born on January 12th and December 24th respectively.



Capricorns tend to tap into their sensitive sides, and in case you haven’t noticed yet, the words ‘Zayn’ and ‘sensitive’ basically go together like PB&J.



As heard by his sultry solo music and mysterious mannerisms, Zayn if a full-fledged Cap, whereas Louis is more high-strung but focused and an all-around hard worker; maybe some of the reasons why these guys made it big in their careers?



Speaking of making it BIG, Michelle Obama also has a birthday coming up. The former First Lady will be celebrating her birthday on January 17th, and her sign basically screams future POTUS.



There is no harder worker with dignity, grace and class like a Capricorn woman, and Michelle was born to lead.



Caps are generally great signs to lead and incorporate a sense of structure into their life, and have you ever seen an out-of-place strand of hair, piece of clothing, or career move coming from Michelle?



The answer is no and I rest my case. And finally, I MUST give a big Capricorn birthday shoutout to the GOAT, Betty White.



Betty also shares the same birthday as Michelle, as she will be turning 97 on January 17th.



The Golden Girls actress expresses her sensible and charismatic side, which are true characteristics of Caps, but she’s also one helluva go-getter.



Betty is still going non-stop, making appearances in movies and TV shows, and something tells me she ain’t ready to slow down anytime soon.



Let me know if you’re a fellow Cap and if there are any other Capricorn stars you’d like to mention down here in the comments, and after that, be sure to click right over here for another new video.



As always, don’t forget to hit that subscribe button and click that bell for all the latest astrological updates. I’m your host Emile Ennis Jr. and I’ll see ya next time!





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr