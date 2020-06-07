A Year Since France 2019 | Tournament Review

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
The FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ kicked off one year ago today when the hosts took on Korea Republic in Paris. Take a look back at some memorable moments from an unforgettable tournament!France 2019 Match Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6VeZ...#WorldCupAtHome | England v USA (France 2019): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuSd4...#WorldCupAtHome | France v Brazil (France 2019): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8AcL...#WorldCupAtHome | #FIFAWWC: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...France 2019 Official Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tA6Fr... The best of France 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BI7Lt... USWNT | A Nation's Story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6tVo... Get your football fill from FIFA:FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup FIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensw... FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup FIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC FIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup FIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...
Loading playlists...