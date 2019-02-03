Kevin Annett: Man Whose Work Prompted the End of Pope Ratzinger

Published on Feb 3, 2019

The documentary, Unrepentant, documents Canada's dirty secret - the planned genocide of aboriginal people in church-run Indian Residential Schools - and a clergyman's efforts to document and make public these crimes.



First-hand testimonies from residential school survivors are interwoven with Kevin Annett's own story of how he faced firing, de-frocking, and the loss of his family, reputation and livelihood as a result of his efforts to help survivors and bring out the truth of the residential schools.



This saga continues, as Annett continues a David and Goliath struggle to hold the government and churches of Canada accountable for crimes against humanity, and the continued theft of aboriginal land.



Unrepentant took nineteen months to film, primarily in British Columbia and Alberta, and is based on Kevin Annett's book Hidden from History: The Canadian Holocaust. The entire film was a self-funded, grassroots effort, which is reflected in its earthy and human quality.



You can reach Kevin Annett on his email at thecommonland@gmail.com



See more evidence of genocide in Canada and globally at http://www.murderbydecree.com and http://www.itccs.org



Please note that the links listed on documentary website for Unrepentant do not work, so please use the addresses listed here.



