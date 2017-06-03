Grandmother Uses Hairdryer As Speed Gun

Published on Jun 3, 2017

A grandmother of four has solved her street’s speeding problems by holding out a hair dryer to oncoming motorists.



Speeding vigilante Jean Brooks, 67, claims she has stopped dangerous driving outside her home by pretending her hair dryer is a speed gun.



Jean’s neighbours claim they have noticed a remarkable difference in the speed of the traffic outside their homes since she started holding hairdryer over her garden fence.



Jean said: “The problem with the traffic was that it was mental, kids with what I like to call sewing machines on wheels or quad bikes and mothers were driving at around 50 or 60 mph because they were late to school."



