LINEUPS – URUGUAY v FRANCE- MATCH 57 @ 2018 FIFA World Cup™

Published on Jul 6, 2018

The lineups are in for Uruguay v France. How do you think this one will go? Who are the players to watch? Tell us in the comments below.



Find out where to watch live: fifa.tv/watch2018



More match highlights:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More from Russia 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Follow all the action from Russia across the FIFA Platforms:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.twitter.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.fifa.com