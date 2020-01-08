"All is well"

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
It is clear that the missile strikes by Iran was theater, intended to calm people in Iran. Sources are saying that communication is ongoing between Iran and the USA, via Swiss channels (Russia actively involved), with both sides trying to figure out a way to ramp tensions down.
The world anxiously awaits to see how (and if) the US will react or retaliate.
#Iraq #Iran #Soleimani #TheDuran
---------
20% OFF ALL DURAN SHOP MERCH, USE CODE:
DRN20
Help Australia fight the fires.
All Duran Shop Ebook purchases will be donated to Australia's NSW Rural Fire Service:
Epstein, The Cover Up That Can Bring Down The Globalist Elite – PDF ebook
https://drnshop.com/product/epstein-t...
Adam Schiff’s Ukrainegate Circus & The Testimony of Deep State Clowns – PDF ebook
https://drnshop.com/product/adam-schi...
Direct Donation to NSW Rural Fire Service:
https://quickweb.westpac.com.au/Onlin...
***
The Duran - http://theduran.com
THE DURAN SHOP - Official merchandise - http://drnshop.com
FREE SPEECH:
FOLLOW The Duran on BLANKCHAT: https://blankchat.com/TheDuran
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedurancom
JOIN THE COMMUNITY - DURAN VIDEO: http://duranvideo.com/
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/theduran/
DONATE: https://paypal.me/theduran/10
SUBSCRIBE STAR: https://subscribestar.com/theduran
PATREON: https://patreon.com/theduran
INSTAGRAM: theduran_com
https://instagram.com/theduran_com
AUDIO PODCASTS:
iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...
Soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/user-901836666
SOCIAL:
Gab: https://gab.ai/TheDuran
Minds: https://minds.com/theduran
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thedurancom
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theduran_com
End Music by Luke Mayernik: https://www.lukemmusic.com
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...