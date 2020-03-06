Taylor Swift's Transformation Into A Man!

Published on Mar 6, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#TaylorSwift #TheMan #TheManBTS



If you think putting on your regular makeup in the morning takes a long time, try putting on enough makeup to turn you into a whole new person. Yeah, that’s what Taylor Swift did for “The Man” music video and you won’t believe how long that look took.



Happy Friday everyone! And it’s a happy Friday indeed because Taylor Swift just dropped a 3 minute behind the scenes video about the making of The Man music video.



And I’ve just got to start off by saying how crazy it was to hear Taylor’s voice come out of that man. Both fans and myself couldn’t get over hearing Taylor but not seeing her, it was a total mind warp.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad