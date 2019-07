Published on Jul 11, 2019

A Russian Soyuz-2 carrier rocket successfully sent four military satellites into orbit following lift-off from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the northwest Arkhangelsk Region, Wednesday.

The four satellites are designed to study the impact of artificial and natural factors found in outer space on the Russian orbital group's spacecraft, as well as to align the Russian Aerospace Forces'radars, according to Russian Ministry of Defence.