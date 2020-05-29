Hand pulled noodles literally anyone can make (抻面)

Published on May 29, 2020

Want to make hand pulled noodles? Don't want to source special alkaline salts and potentially drive yourself to the brink of insanity? With this video we wanted to show you the *other* pulled noodle. The easier one. The pulled noodle that homecooks up in north China would actually make at home: chen mian.



It's non-alkaline, gets its extensibility from a lengthy rest, and could perhaps be thought of as a thin and slender Biang Biang noodle. And they're cut, which'll make our job a *lot* easier when it comes to pulling.



Written recipe'll be out at the normal time here. We'll also include the previous video's Lamian recipe too.



Outro Music: คิดถึงคุณจัง by ธานินทร์ อินทรเทพ

Found via My Analog Journal (great channel): https://youtu.be/GHaL5H-VYRg



